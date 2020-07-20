Homeland Security to deploy 150 agents in Chicago this week: report

CHICAGO — Washington is sending help to Chicago to fight rising violence.

The Department of Homeland Security reportedly is preparing to deploy about 150 federal agents to the city this week, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Specifics of the deployment are unknown, but President Donald Trump hinted at such action over the weekend.

At least 63 people were shot over the weekend in the city. Nine of the shooting victims were younger than 18, according to Chicago police. Twelve people were killed.

CPD Supt. David Brown says he would welcome help from the president in attacking the problem. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the president needs to do more to stop the flow of guns to the city.