CHICAGO — Home Run Inn Pizza is giving away 10,000 frozen pizzas this year to the homeless and other organizations.

The company, who is celebrating 75 years this year, has partnered with the City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services for the initiative.

The partnership kicked off Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the original Home Run Inn location — at 4254 W. 31st St.

In the coming weeks and months, pizza giveaways will be set up for community members at the city’s six community service centers, senior centers and early childhood learning centers.

The company and the City said a total of 10,000 frozen pizzas will be distributed this year to the homeless, seniors and low-income families.