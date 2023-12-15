CHICAGO — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a home on the city’s Far South Side on Friday afternoon.

SkyCam9 was over the scene around 2:20 p.m. when the damaged home, in the 13000 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Riverdale, could be seen from overhead.

Chicago fire officials say a firefighter suffered an injury while he was preparing a hydrant. He was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Currently, it is unclear what sparked the fire or if anyone was home at the time the blaze broke out.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.