Home Depot hiring more than 2,600 positions in Chicago area

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot continues to capitalize on the desire of homeowners to improve their houses during the pandemic, with fiscal third-quarter sales surging 23% and beating Wall Street’s view. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for a job, The Home Depot is hiring over 2,600 positions across the Chicago area.

The in-store positions, both part-time and full-time, will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in store, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.

The company is also hiring more than 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers in 80 markets. These roles will focus on replenishing store inventory and helping pick and ship orders.

You can apply online at careers.homedepot.com or text JOBS to 52270