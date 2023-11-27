CHICAGO — A home on the city’s Northwest Side was badly damaged in a fire that broke out on Monday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5100 block of West Schubert Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Fire officials were able to put out the flames shortly after arriving on the scene.

Initial reports by CFD indicated that someone may have been trapped inside the burning home, however, crews later determined that nobody was inside at the time.

According to fire crews, the home was badly damaged and it is currently unclear what started the blaze.

Fire officials have not provided details on if the home was habitable or if the residents were displaced.