Holocaust survivor remembered and honored Thursday

SKOKIE, Ill. — A Holocaust survivor and president of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center was remembered Thursday.

Fritzie Fritzshall died Saturday at the age of 91, and was honored on this inaugural Holocaust Survivor Day.

The celebration of life falls on the first annual Holocaust Survivor Day. As members of the community come celebrate the life of this woman who made such a huge impact on so many.

The Buffalo Grove resident was the founding president of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and was just a girl when she was sent by rail car to Auschwitz.

Her grandfather died on the train, her mother and brothers were murdered in the concentration camp.

She was one of the youngest people in the camp, older women gave her rations of their food, asking her to promise to share their stories — and that she did.

Two years ago, Fritzshall revisited Auschwitz along with Cardinal Blase Cupich. Those who knew the founding survivor say she was the heart and soul of the museum and will always be remembered as a leader and instrumental in the fight against hate in the community, determined to change the world with her story.

“Her legacy was one of being the messenger for fellow prisoners’, being a teacher, it was being someone who always stood for what she thought was right and above all someone with an infinite capacity for love,” said John Row, board of trustees.

Fritzshall’s story is now shared in an interactive hologram exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum. There is also a new virtual reality film and guided tour of Auschwitz featuring her.