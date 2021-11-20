Holiday market brings artists together in South Suburbs

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — The holidays are arriving in the South Suburbs, with the Fetching Holiday Market bringing together more than 75 artists, showcasing handcrafted wares from ceramics to iron work.

“We have candles, we have handcrafted knitwear, we have these beautiful robots that are handmade by a local artist,” Pam Dennis of Fetching Holiday Market said.

Among them is Macrame artist Cornelia Baum.

“I always call this one Abby because she’s my niece. If she’s watching, she’s going to kill me that I’m saying that. She jumps over the branch of this, she runs over the tree and then she sneaks in the window because Abby’s like that,” Baum said.

The market, one of the many in the area in the weeks leading up to the end of the year is also a good way to avoid supply chain issues and shipping by shopping local with small businesses.

“We have so many artisans here who come here from across the Midwest and sometimes farther as well,” Dennis said.

That includes Patricia Talbott and her line of scents.

“I didn’t like perfume so I created fragrance which is without alcohol or water. I realized why I didn’t like them is because in the bottle fragrances are 80 percent alcohol and water, so I created pure fragrance oils that last from dawn to dusk,” Talbott said.

With live music, food and drinks, it’s a good way to show life with more normal activities in the second pandemic holiday season.