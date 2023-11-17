CHICAGO — Crowds gathered on Friday evening for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which took place in Millennium Park.

The tree lighting marks the start of the holiday season for many and it is just one of several holiday events getting underway across Chicagoland this month.

Nov. 17 – Dec. 31 — Christkindlmarket returns to Chicagoland

Christkindlmarket, a German-style outdoor holiday market has returned to Chicagoland.

This year, there are three locations for the market in Downtown Chicago, Wrigleyville and Aurora.

Each location officially opens on Friday, Nov. 17. The downtown and Aurora locations will close for the season on Sunday, Dec. 24 and the Wrigleyville location will close on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Click Here for more information on the three Christkindlmarket locations and hours of operation.

Nov. 10 – Jan. 7 — Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Gardens

The Chicago Botanic Gardens is lighting up the holiday season with its annual Lightscape event.

Guests will be immersed in a sea of holiday lights as they traverse the 1.3-mile outdoor illuminated trail.

The event begins on Nov. 10 and runs through Jan. 7.

Click Here for more information on the event or to purchase tickets.

Nov. 18 — Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is bringing holiday cheer and festivities to downtown.

The annual event, kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 18, with Lights Festival Lane, which features booths and free family activities.

Families will have plenty to keep them occupied until the annual parade gets underway at 5:30 p.m. The parade will feature performances from several celebrities including Sister Sledge, The Sugar Hill Gang and the Funky Bunch.

The party keeps going until the Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular over the Chicago River kicks off at 7 p.m.

Click Here for more information on the events or to view a full family itinerary.

Nov. 17 – Dec. 31 — Holiday events with Sonny Acres Farm

Sonny Acres Farm is offering families the chance to capture Photos with Santa in West Chicago.

Sonny Acres Farm is hosting several photo opportunities with the big man on select days between Nov. 17 and Dec. 31.

Families are invited to sit down with Santa and the farm’s professional photographer for a chance to snag a photo with the seasonal celebrity.

Click Here, for more information on the event or for a look a photo pricing.

Capture a glimpse of the dazzling lights at Sonny Acres Farm during the Big & Bright Trail of Lights Festival.

The festival offers guests the chance to see a million sparkling holiday lights and enjoy some seasonal treats along the way.

The event runs on select days between Nov. 17 and Dec. 31.

Click Here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Nov. 18 – 19 — Randolph Street Market – West Loop

The Randolph Street Holiday Market Festival, a Chicago holiday tradition, is making a return.

The annual event will feature more than 125 sellers with mini-boutiques as well as food, cocktails, kid’s crafts and a DJ.

The holiday market will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click Here for more information or to learn more about the available ticket packages.

Nov. 17 – 19 — StarKid Presents VHS Christmas Carols

Join in on the holiday fun as Starkid hits the rewind button and takes viewers on a trip to the past featuring some of the best 80s pop hits.

Shows will take place on three nights in November with showings at 7:30 p.m. and one matinee showing at 3 pm. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Click Here for more information on the productions or to learn more about ticket prices.

Nov. 3 – Dec. 16 — Factory Theater presents “Wise Guys: The First Christmas Story”

Wise Guys: The First Christmas Story, is a road-trip comedy that follows the three wise men as they they make the trek to catch the birth of God.

The show runs 2 hours with a 10-minute intermission and no showings will be held on Thanksgiving weekend.

Click Here for more information on the show or to purchase tickets.

Dec. 14 – 22 — Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts

The Music of the Baroque Chorus and Brass Ensemble will take listeners on a trip through the ages as they present “some of the best choral music ever written.” Conducted by Andrew Megill, the chorus and Brass Ensemble will present music by Gabrieli, Praetorius and more.

Concerts will take place on Dec 14, 15, 16, 17 and 22 at various times throughout the day.

Click Here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Nov. 17 – Dec. 31 — Sparkle Light Festival in Rosemont

A holiday event featuring millions of lights, a 2-story ice slide, free train rides and interactive children’s activities is underway in Rosemont.

The Sparkle Light Festival at Impact Field features several ways for families to celebrate the holidays.

The outdoor events event runs from Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 31.

Click Here for more information on the event or to purchase tickets.

Nov. 17 – Jan. 6 — Willow Hill Lights Drive-Thru in North Shore

Willow Hill is hosting its third annual drive-through holiday lights event.

The Willow Hill Lights Drive-Thru Holiday Event will feature over 1 million holiday lights and a 30-foot Christmas tree that guests can view while driving through the 2.5-mile route at Willow Hill Golf Course in North Shore.

The drive-through is open seven days a week from Nov. 17 to Jan. 6 and opens each night at 5 p.m.

Click Here for ticket prices and a look at the route.

Nov. 24 – Dec. 31 — Holiday events at the Brookfield Zoo

Several holiday events are taking place at the Brookfield Zoo this year.

Holiday Magic, one of Chicagoland’s longest-running lights festivals, is making a return.

The Zoowide festival features over 2 million lights, photo opportunities and different types of entertainment for the family.

The event will take place from November 24-26, 30 and December 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-23, 26-31 and the zoo is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Holiday Magic dates.

Click Here for details on the upcoming event or to learn more about ticket prices.

The Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party, presented by the Women’s Board, will offer families the chance to decorate gingerbread houses and holiday ornaments, join in on a brunch buffet and feature special visits from Santa and the zoo’s animal ambassadors.

The Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 3rd.

Click Here for more information or to learn ticket prices.

Dinner with Santa offers guests a chance to sit down and visit with Santa while enjoying hot chocolate and food from a holiday buffet featuring freshly carved meats and an assortment of desserts. Vegetarian and vegan options will also be available as well as a full bar.

Dinner with Santa will take place each evening from December 14 to 17.

Click Here for more information on the upcoming event or to purchase tickets.

Nov. 25 — Holiday in the Park & Parade in Glenview

The holidays are getting underway in Glewnview and the community will spread holiday cheer during the annual Holiday in the Park & Parade.

This year’s event will feature visits with Santa, hay rides, train rides and more before a street lighting and parade.

The event is set to take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Jackman Park on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Click Here for more information on the upcoming event.

Nov. 25 – 26 — Holiday Craft Fair in Schaumburg

A holiday craft fair hosted by the Spring Valley Nature Club is set to take place in Schaumburg this month.

The festive holiday gift shop will feature hand-crafted and unique items from various vendors ahead of the holidays.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Nature Center in Schaumburg.

Click Here for more information on the event.

Dec. 3 – 11 — Holiday events with Apachi Day Camps

JCC Chicago’s Apachi Day Cam is hosting several holiday events for families.

Northwest Suburban synagogues, JCC Chicago and JUF Young Families are inviting families to a dance party to light up their Hanukkah.

Dreidel Disco at Lake County JCC will feature a DJ, face painting, crafts and food for those who attend.

The event is set to take place on Friday, Dec. 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lake County JCC in Lake Zurich.

Click Here for more information or to purchase tickets.

4th Night, 4th Light at Gallagher Way is a free holiday celebration in Wrigleyville, hosted by Apachi City Camps, that offers families the chance to join in on a night of fun featuring live entertainment, a candle lighting outside Wrigley Field and a special celebration inside the stadium.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Click Here for more information or to register for the event.

Families are invited to celebrate Hanukkah during 5th Night, 5th Light: Cookie Decorating with Apachi Evanston, at the Bernard Horwich JCC in West Rogers Park.

The event is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free for guests, however, those who plan to attend are asked to register online first.

Click Here for more information or to register for the event.

Holiday Celebrations continue across Chicagoland as families are invited to the 5th Night, 5th Light: Drive-Up Hanukkah Celebration at ‘Z’ Frank Apachi.

The event offers families the chance to celebrate the holidays with a festival of lights before picking up a Hanukkah goodie bag.

The event is free for guests, however, those who plan to attend are asked to register online first.

Click Here for more information or to register for the event.

Dec. 16 — Downtown Oak Park Home for the Holidays

A free holiday gathering featuring live music, visits with Santa and a Hot Chocolate Walk is coming to Oak Park.

The event kicks off on Thursday, December 16 at 9 a.m. with a free screening of The Polar Express at Lake Theater. Visits with Santa begin at 11 a.m. and the hot chocolate walk kicks off at noon.

The holiday fun continues throughout the day at Lake Street and Marion Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click Here for a full itinerary and parking details.