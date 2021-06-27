Hockey tournament in Northwest Suburbs raises funds for children with autism

VERNON HILLS, Ill. — In a weekend for amateur hockey in the Northwest Suburbs, funds are being raised for a non-profit organization helping children and young adults with autism.

At Glacier Arena in Vernon Hills, The Sedol Foundation is holding its 6th annual Pucks for Autism hockey tournament. More than 50 teams of all skill levels are participating.

Shawn Pfeiffer organized the event for the first time six years ago. His son Henry is 10 and is on the autism spectrum.

Most of the teams are organized by people who have someone in their life with autism. Justin Smith’s 4-year-old son Austin is on the spectrum after having been diagnosed last year.

All proceeds benefit The Sedol Foundation and are allocated toward programs that support children and young adults impacted by autism. This year, a kid-friendly playground will be built for children with autism.

For Walker Aurand, a hockey player on the autism spectrum, the sport provides a chance to be active and have fun.

“I think it’s definitely been an outlet for me,” Aurand said.

Aurand now coaches the hockey team for Grand Valley State University.

Pucks for Autism tournaments run through Sunday.