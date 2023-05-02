CHICAGO — Some are saying a piece of Chicago history was cut down Tuesday—but it may not be the end of the historic bur oak.



The definite age has not been determined yet, but the horticulturist here at Lincoln Park Zoo say the tree has been here since the zoo was created.



The tree was dying and in extreme of being a danger to people coming to zoo.



The zo has multiple plans to preserve pieces of the bur oak, which will include possibly growing a new tree from it as well as creating art and helping scientists study climate change.

