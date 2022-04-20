CHICAGO — The Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood is being demolished Wednesday, just days after being destroyed in a massive fire.

The city’s Department of Buildings determined the historic church, located at 63rd and Stewart, was not structurally sound, posing potential danger.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office released the following statement:

The Department of Buildings (DOB) has determined that the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is not structurally sound and poses a potential danger to surrounding buildings and public safety. DOB will begin demolishing the building this morning and is committed to continuing to work closely with the leadership of the Antioch Missionary Baptist as they deal with the loss of this historic community pillar. Office of the Mayor

The blaze started shortly after Good Friday services at the Englewood church, and was ruled accidental.

Officials said the fire was caused due to roof work being done on the church, with the fire caused by the use of a propane torch. The enormous fire caused the roof to cave in and resulted in extensive damage to the interior of the church.

The fire then rekindled Monday afternoon, bringing firefighters back to the scene.