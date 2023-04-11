CHICAGO — Despite some rocky months with the economy, the job market is still hot and employers are looking to fill jobs — specifically the hospitality industry in Chicago.

Patrick Combs is the interim CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership and Michael Jacobson, the president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association.

He joined the WGN Evening News to discuss the 6th annual Hospitality Hires Chicago 2023 (HHC2023).

The in-person hiring event on Tuesday, April 18, from 9 to 3 pm at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago.

Both employers and job seekers must pre-register. The fee for employers to register is $200; there is no fee for job seeker registration. Employers should register by April 5 and job seekers should register by April 12,