Hines VA Hospital celebrates 100th anniversary

CHICAGO — A local hospital celebrated 100 years of supporting veterans.

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital has helped service members who have served the country. The hospital posted a special video to mark the milestone, which included messages from staff, local politicians and veterans themselves.

One of those veterans told WGN News how the hospital in Hines saved her life.

Navy veteran Marilu Fanning said Hines VA Hospital saved her life. She told WGN News she started visiting the VA about five years over health issues.

“For a long time, I had neuropathy of my feet. That probably started around 2000 or something like that,” Fanning said.

Nerve damage caused the loss of her right foot, leading to blood clot issues. However, she credits the Hines VA Hospital as the reason she is still breathing.

Fanning is one of several featured in the hospital’s newly released video celebrating their 100 years in operation.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth is among the voices.

“For years, I’ve received my own medical care from Hines,” Duckworth said. “SoI know firsthand the level of quality and care [the hospital] provides.”

Past service members hope the veteran hospital will continue to serve for another 100 years to come.

“Happy birthday Hines,” she said. “It’s not easy getting to be 100 years old.”