Highland Park residents voice concern over Union Pacific cutting down trees

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Three days before Union Pacific project spanning 4.5 miles was set to begin, a handful of Highland Park residents have voiced their concerns, causing the project to be put on hold.

The project aims to cut down trees in the way of the railroad, with some residents worrying it could remove some of the town’s character.

Resident Jody Schwartz said she knows the dead trees need to be cut down, and even said she has called town officials asking them to do so.

The live trees that line the railroad throughout the village is what concerns Schwartz and other residents.

“Some of them are pretty hefty trees. They’ve probably been there before the railroad,” Schwartz said.

The trees in the area help support wildlife, with Schwartz adding that the trees aid the presence of cardinals, blue jays and owls while serving as a barrier to the train noise.

Highland Park has been known as a tree city for several decades. The town has strict rules for trees being removed from private property. Land within 50 feet of either side of the Union Pacific tracks belongs to the company, however.

The trees were set to be cleared from the tracks at Lake-Cook Road, continuing north to Lake Forest.

Currently, Union Pacific plans to begin the project in Wisconsin while discussing details of the Illinois portion in the coming weeks.