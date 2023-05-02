Have you ever been in your kitchen, trying to decide what to make, and you’re baffled? You open the fridge, and there’s just a mish-mash of ingredients that on the surface, perhaps don’t feel like they belong together—until you open the fridge for the fourth time and realize the contents aren’t changing, so you make them work? That moment? That moment is what Tex-Mex cuisine is—but in the best way possible. It’s a delicious mish-mash of cultural influences that came together in a melting pot of flavors that make you feel like you’re experiencing something that feels familiar but for the first time.

Tex-Mex, as the cuisine is affectionately coined in the Southwest, is the by-product of what happened when traditional Mexican cuisine combines with things that weren’t normally available in the land borders renamed Mexico; more cuts of red meat, cheeses, and far milder chiles that provide more smoke than heat. It found its way into the hearts of the Southwest, eventually spreading around the rest of America.

With that kind of reach, where do you begin when it comes to finding that perfect Tex-Mex dish to make your palate dance? Who has managed to create that just-right blend of smoky spice and cheesy goodness that you’ve come to know and love of Tex-Mex food?

Stacker did a little of the heavy lifting for you and combed through data on Yelp to put together a comprehensive list of the highest-rated Tex-Mex restaurants in Chicago. We looked at how many reviews and their average ratings to make sure your guide to Chicago cuisine is ready. Take a look to see where your new favorite restaurant will be! Note, some of these may have recently closed, so make sure to double-check.

#5. Casa Margarita

– Rating: 2.5/5 (140 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 580 E Illinois St Chicago, IL 60611

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex

#4. Uncle Julio’s

– Rating: 3.0/5 (1396 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 855 W North Ave Chicago, IL 60642

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex

#3. Texan Taco Bar

– Rating: 3.5/5 (104 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 942 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Tacos, Tex-Mex

#2. Texican

– Rating: 4.5/5 (103 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 869 N Larrabee St Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Breakfast & Brunch

#1. Mixteco Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews)

– Adress: 1209 N Noble St Chicago, IL 60642

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican

