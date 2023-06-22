Theres something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Chicago using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Ameer Tandoori Kabob

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 2307 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659

– Categories: Pakistani, Indian, Chicken Shop

#29. Taquero Mucho

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 3517 N Spaulding Ave Chicago, IL 60618

– Categories: Mexican

#28. Territory kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 4757 N Western Chicago, IL 60625

– Categories: Gastropubs

#27. DeBorincuba

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 2727 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60647

– Categories: Puerto Rican, Cuban, Latin American

#26. Taco Maya & Jhoom Bar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 2529 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647

– Categories: Bars, Mexican

#25. Cafe Nova

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 6431 N Sheridan Rd Chicago, IL 60626

– Categories: Food Court

#24. La Vida Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 4429 W Montrose Ave Chicago, IL 60641

– Categories: Italian

#23. Athena Board Game Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 1418 W Howard St Chicago, IL 60626

– Categories: Themed Cafes, Tabletop Games, Sandwiches

#22. BULSHO restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 211 W Walton St Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: African, Somali

#21. Birrieria Don Luis

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 3544 E 106th St Chicago, IL 60617

– Categories: Mexican

#20. Suda’s

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 1524 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614

– Categories: Middle Eastern, Salad, Soup

#19. La Bodega

– Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: Chicago, IL 60605

– Categories: Caterers, Food Delivery Services, Tapas/Small Plates

#18. Marinas Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 4554 N Magnolia Chicago, IL 60640

– Categories: Sandwiches, Puerto Rican

#17. Tepalcates

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 5131 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60639

– Categories: New Mexican Cuisine

#16. Burritos Aida

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 3211 W 59th St Chicago, IL 60629

– Categories: Mexican

#15. Lincoln Cafe and Market

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 3720 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60613

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

#14. The Luminary Cafe & Bar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 303 E Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601

– Categories: Cafes

#13. Sushi Dokku

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 15 W Washington St Chicago, IL 60602

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Asian Fusion

#12. Atelier Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 4835 N Western Ave Chicago, IL 60625

– Categories: American (New), Wine Bars

#11. The Embassy Public House

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 1435 W Taylor St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Sports Bars, American (Traditional)

#10. Wellfleet Occasional Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4423 N Elston Ave Chicago, IL 60630

– Categories: Seafood

#9. pig & fire

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 135 N Kedzie Ave Chicago, IL 60612

– Categories: Filipino, Pop-Up Restaurants, Asian Fusion

#8. Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery & Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 6130 N Ridge Ave Chicago, IL 60660

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Coffee & Tea, Bakeries

#7. Cultura Ccafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 2943 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Creperies, Juice Bars & Smoothies

#6. The Crowd Theater

– Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3935 N Broadway Chicago, IL 60613

– Categories: Comedy Clubs, Chicken Wings

#5. Lazic Deli

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 7035 W Higgins Rd Chicago, IL 60631

– Categories: Mediterranean, Delis

#4. Soul Full Chicago

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 1508 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608

– Categories: Books, Mags, Music & Video, Themed Cafes, Spiritual Shop

#3. BamBooQue

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 1629 N Halsted St Chicago Il Chicago, IL 60614

– Categories: Barbeque, Asian Fusion

#2. Clinton Street Smoked Meats

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 131 N Clinton St Ste 21 Chicago, IL 60661

– Categories: Fast Food

#1. Krasy Taco Stop

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 1700 W Lawrence Ave Chicago, IL 60640

– Categories: Mexican

