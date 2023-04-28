Depending on who you ask, tacos are more than just a quick snack you can grab off a truck for lunch. They’re an experience. One that allows the chef to layer flavor and textures—from the fresh crunch of the cilantro and onions to the smoked heat of roasted chiles cavorting with the savory delight of your protein of choice—all onto one delicious tortilla, freshly crisped over an open flame…sorry is anyone else hungry?

Much like the food, the origin story has a fairly layered history. Both Mayan and Aztec civilizations were said to have eaten a food similar to what we know as a taco, but the modern iteration traces back to the 1800s in Mexico. Born of a need to ensure that miners had a means to easily consume hearty food while on the job, piles of meat would be rolled into corn tortillas and packed for the road. During hours upon hours of hard labor in horrible conditions, the ability to pull out a few taquitos (named for the gunpowder role the miners carried with them) was practically life-saving.

Considering LA Taco once called the dish a “multifaced god” it’s clear that the reverence for this dish has traveled across time and space—which resulted in a plethora of places to choose from. So where do you go to get the best taco?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for tacos in Chicago using data from Yelp. See if some of your favorites are on the list, or go find some new favorites to enjoy!

Note, some restaurants may have recently closed, so be sure to double-check.

#29. Millennium Tacos & Dogs

– Rating: 2.5/5 (17 reviews)

– Adress: 151 N Michigan Ave Ste C43 Chicago, IL 60601

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Breakfast & Brunch, Tacos

#28. Big Star Mariscos

– Rating: 3.0/5 (24 reviews)

– Adress: 551 N Ogden Ave Chicago, IL 60642

– Categories: Seafood, Tacos, Cocktail Bars

#27. Texan Taco Bar

– Rating: 3.5/5 (104 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 942 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Tacos, Tex-Mex

#26. Taco Pros

– Rating: 3.5/5 (32 reviews)

– Adress: 833 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642

– Categories: Tacos, Desserts, Barbeque

#25. Phlavz

– Rating: 3.5/5 (153 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 717 W Maxwell St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Food Trucks, Salad, Tacos

#24. Tallboy Taco

– Rating: 3.5/5 (241 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 676 N St Clair Chicago, IL 60611

– Categories: Tacos, Salad

#23. Big Wig Tacos

– Rating: 3.5/5 (276 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 770 N LaSalle St Chicago, IL 60654

– Categories: Tacos

#22. Ramirez Fast Food

– Rating: 3.5/5 (33 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1521 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60622

– Categories: Fast Food, Tacos

#21. Asadito

– Rating: 3.5/5 (87 reviews)

– Adress: 30 N Clinton St Chicago, IL 60661

– Categories: Tacos

#20. Zombie Taco

– Rating: 4.0/5 (124 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 530 N LaSalle Dr Chicago, IL 60654

– Categories: Tacos, Bars

#19. Beat Kitchen on the Riverwalk

– Rating: 4.0/5 (60 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 91-95 E Riverwalk Chicago, IL 60601

– Categories: Bars, Tacos

#18. Hopsmith Tavern

– Rating: 4.0/5 (370 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 15 W Division Ave Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: Sports Bars, American (New), Tacos

#17. Gordo’s Tiny Taco Bar

– Rating: 4.0/5 (88 reviews)

– Adress: 333 E Benton Pl Ste 100 Chicago, IL 60601

– Categories: Salad, Tacos, Gluten-Free

#16. Seven On State

– Rating: 4.0/5 (102 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 111 N State St Fl 7 Chicago, IL 60602

– Categories: Sandwiches, Burgers, Tacos

#15. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.0/5 (59 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 910 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: American (New), Tacos

#14. Broken English Taco Pub – Old Town

– Rating: 4.0/5 (500 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1400 N. Wells St Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: Tacos, Cocktail Bars, Beer Bar

#13. Dear Madison Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Adress: 1140 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Tacos, Cocktail Bars

#12. Taco Maya

– Rating: 4.0/5 (440 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 823 S State St Chicago, IL 60605

– Categories: Desserts, Tacos, Wine Bars

#11. Pilsen Yards

– Rating: 4.0/5 (197 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1163 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608

– Categories: Tacos, Cocktail Bars, Latin American

#10. Theory

– Rating: 4.0/5 (892 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 9 W Hubbard St Fl 1 Chicago, IL 60654

– Categories: Sports Bars, Tacos, Sandwiches

#9. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1767 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1110 N State St Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: American (New), Tacos, Vegetarian

#8. La Reserva

– Rating: 4.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Adress: 1165 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608

– Categories: Tacos, Shaved Ice

#7. Taco Maya

– Rating: 4.5/5 (107 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 22 W Ohio St Chicago, IL 60654

– Categories: Tacos

#6. Chicago Lunchbox

– Rating: 4.5/5 (58 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 400 S Financial Pl Chicago, IL 60605

– Categories: Tacos, Vietnamese, Thai

#5. Arigato Market

– Rating: 4.5/5 (24 reviews)

– Adress: 1407 West Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60642

– Categories: Tacos, Japanese Curry

#4. Mexi-Tacos

– Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Adress: 100 s wacker Chicago, IL 60604

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks

#3. MiMi’s Tacos and French Fries

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1155 S Jefferson St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: American (New), Fast Food, Tacos

#2. El Tragón Taqueria

– Rating: 5.0/5 (48 reviews)

– Adress: 1234 N Halsted St Unit C Chicago, IL 60642

– Categories: Tacos

#1. Quesabirria Jalisco

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1314 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608

– Categories: Tacos, Halal

