A staple of backyard parties, family gatherings, and watch parties, chicken wings have brought family and friends together for decades with its hot sauces, sweet coatings, and ever-so-satisfying bites.

These days, if you do a search for chicken wings in restaurants, you’re likely to come up with a choice of sports bars, sandwich shops, food trucks, Korean restaurants, and Southern shops. It’s clear that the wings have transcended cultural barriers, which is why when we talk about origins, there are many to investigate.

Buffalo wings are the first to come to mind. This popular chicken wing style was born (where else?) in the city of Buffalo. The prevalent story is that Italian-born Frank and Teressa Bellissimo first served these sauce-covered avian parts to their son in 1964 and eventually in their restaurant, Anchor Bar. But another story says that John Young, a Black Buffalonian, was there serving wings on a busy Jefferson Avenue way before then. Young’s wings were served with a mombo sauce that Buffalo city council member James Pitts called the “lip-smacking, liver-quivering sauce (that) titillated our taste buds down to our toes.”

Korean fried chicken is another style that’s captured the hearts of many with midnight cravings. Crispy, messy, and perfect with a glass of beer, these chicken wings are the stuff of dreams that got its start thanks to the popularity of cheap cooking oil in Korea and a sweet and spicy yangnyeom seasoning. Chain stores like KyoChon and Bonchon serving these delectable wings quickly opened, introducing innovations like soy fried chicken, garlic chicken, and even curried fried chicken. As these shops have made their way overseas and onto our plates, they’ve also inspired local chefs to elevate the humble bird on a plate.

So, where should you go to find the perfect finger-licking bite? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for chicken wings in Chicago using data from Yelp. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see where you can satisfy your next craving.

#30. JJ-Fish & Chicken

– Rating: 2.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1215 S Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60608

– Categories: Seafood, Chicken Wings

#29. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

– Rating: 2.0/5 (80 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 156 N Wabash Ave Chicago, IL 60601

– Categories: Fast Food, Chicken Wings

#28. Rosati’s Pizza

– Rating: 2.0/5 (34 reviews)

– Adress: 23 E Adams St Chicago, IL 60603

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Chicken Wings

#27. Domino’s Pizza

– Rating: 2.0/5 (29 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 200 W N Ave West Chicago, IL 60185

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Pizza, Sandwiches

#26. Church’s Chicken

– Rating: 2.5/5 (26 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1755 W Jackson Chicago, IL 60612

– Categories: Fast Food, Chicken Wings

#25. Hooters

– Rating: 2.5/5 (342 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 660 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: American (Traditional), Chicken Wings, Sports Bars

#24. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

– Rating: 2.5/5 (33 reviews)

– Adress: 1555 W Division St Chicago, IL 60642

– Categories: Fast Food, Chicken Wings

#23. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

– Rating: 2.5/5 (44 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1251 Halsted St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#22. Rosati’s Pizza

– Rating: 2.5/5 (240 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1339 S Halsted St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Chicken Wings

#21. The Budlong – Urbanspace

– Rating: 2.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Adress: 25 W Washington St Chicago, IL 60602

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Soul Food

#20. Hoots – South Loop

– Rating: 3.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Adress: 1238 S Canal St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: American (New), Seafood, Chicken Wings

#19. Sarpino’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 3.0/5 (391 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 627 W Lake St Chicago, IL 60661

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

#18. Rosati’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.0/5 (116 reviews)

– Adress: 176 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60606

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Italian

#17. Dominos Pizza

– Rating: 3.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 509 N Orleans St Chicago, IL 60654

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

#16. Harold’s Chicken West Loop

– Rating: 3.0/5 (138 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1501 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Chicken Shop, Chicken Wings

#15. Slice Factory

– Rating: 3.0/5 (32 reviews)

– Adress: 1502 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Pizza, Salad

#14. Rickette’s

– Rating: 3.5/5 (34 reviews)

– Adress: 1514 W Taylor St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Barbeque, Fish & Chips, Chicken Wings

#13. Harold’s Chicken Shack

– Rating: 3.5/5 (462 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 612 S Wabash Ave Chicago, IL 60605

– Categories: Chicken Wings

#12. Micky’s Chicken & Fish

– Rating: 3.5/5 (60 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 408 S Clark St Chicago, IL 60605

– Categories: Seafood, Chicken Wings, Soul Food

#11. BenjYehuda

– Rating: 3.5/5 (51 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 500 W Madison Chicago, IL 60661

– Categories: Falafel, Chicken Wings, Middle Eastern

#10. Harold’s Chicken Sports Bar

– Rating: 4.0/5 (66 reviews)

– Adress: 1450 S Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60605

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Sports Bars, Beer Bar

#9. Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1479 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 41 E Superior St Chicago, IL 60611

– Categories: Sports Bars, Barbeque, Chicken Wings

#8. Woodie’s Flat

– Rating: 4.0/5 (334 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1535 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: American (New), Sports Bars, Chicken Wings

#7. ML Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0/5 (218 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1138 W Taylor St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Chinese, Asian Fusion, Chicken Wings

#6. Minahasa

– Rating: 4.0/5 (42 reviews)

– Adress: 125 S Clark St Chicago, IL 60603

– Categories: Indonesian, Desserts, Chicken Wings

#5. Miki’s Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (134 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 109 W Hubbard St Chicago, IL 60654

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Korean, Bars

#4. SoJu BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (235 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 36 S Ashland Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Korean, Asian Fusion, Chicken Wings

#3. Crazy Bird

– Rating: 4.5/5 (180 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1160 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60642

– Categories: Chicken Wings, American (Traditional)

#2. Kathryn’s Soul

– Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)

– Adress: 131 N Clinton St Chicago, IL 60661

– Categories: Soul Food, Seafood, Chicken Wings

#1. Bobijoa

– Rating: 4.5/5 (45 reviews)

– Adress: 1140 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608

– Categories: Korean, Seafood, Chicken Wings

