There’s something about a hamburger. The way juices from the freshly grilled meat gently dribble down your chin as you take that first bite into the succulent patty, seasoned to perfection. Something about the way the cheese curves along the sides, melting slowly over the ground-beef goodness placed gently between two buns. While that certain something may always defy definition—what can be said for certain is that America, and what seems like the world, loves hamburgers.

Named after Hamburg, a region in Germany known for its cattle, the Hamburg steak was the first step toward what would become the sandwich we know and love today. Served on a plate (sans buns if you can believe it), the steak was said to have become popular during the Industrial Revolution after an influx of German immigrants into New York. In order to make the food easier to consume for the workers on their breaks, a now unknown cook sandwiched the steak between two pieces of bread, and the rest as they say, is history.

While it may never be proven where the hamburger was first invented, what can be shown without a shadow of a doubt is that this deliciously simple sandwich is here to stay. Which got us wondering—who serves the best burger, and more importantly—where can we find them?!

To find the answers, Stacker turned to some of the experts at Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated restaurants for burgers in Chicago. To determine which ones made the rank we look at the number of reviews the restaurant has, as well as the average rating it received. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list—or if you will find your new favorite spot listed among them!

#30. Nico Osteria

– Rating: 4.0/5 (875 reviews)

– Price: $$$

– Adress: 1015 N Rush St Chicago, IL 60611

– Categories: Italian, Seafood, Burgers

#29. Portillo’s & Barnelli’s Chicago

– Rating: 4.0/5 (6526 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 100 W Ontario St Chicago, IL 60654

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Salad, Burgers

#28. Devil Dawgs – South State

– Rating: 4.0/5 (851 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 767 S State St Chicago, IL 60605

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Burgers, Fast Food

#27. Michael Jordan’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1189 reviews)

– Price: $$$

– Adress: 505 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611

– Categories: Steakhouses, Bars, Burgers

#26. Ed Debevic’s

– Rating: 4.0/5 (129 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 159 E Ohio St Chicago, IL 60611

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers, Sandwiches

#25. Small Cheval- West Loop

– Rating: 4.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Adress: 1352 W Lake St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Burgers

#24. Seven On State

– Rating: 4.0/5 (102 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 111 N State St Fl 7 Chicago, IL 60602

– Categories: Sandwiches, Burgers, Tacos

#23. Kuma’s Corner – West Loop

– Rating: 4.0/5 (402 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 852 W Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Burgers, Bars, Comfort Food

#22. Mini Mott

– Rating: 4.0/5 (23 reviews)

– Adress: 916 W Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Burgers

#21. Carm’s Beef & Italian Ice

– Rating: 4.0/5 (164 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1057 W Polk St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Burgers, Fast Food, Hot Dogs

#20. Kentone’s Drive-In

– Rating: 4.0/5 (59 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 551 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60616

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers, Sandwiches

#19. The Burger Point

– Rating: 4.0/5 (674 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1900 S State St Chicago, IL 60616

– Categories: Burgers

#18. Aster Hall

– Rating: 4.0/5 (198 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 900 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611

– Categories: Burgers, American (New), Italian

#17. Paisans Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0/5 (81 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 700 S Clark St Chicago, IL 60605

– Categories: Pizza, Soup, Burgers

#16. Native Foods

– Rating: 4.0/5 (896 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 218 S Clark St Chicago, IL 60604

– Categories: Vegan, American (New), Burgers

#15. The Marq

– Rating: 4.0/5 (676 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 60 West Adams St Chicago, IL 60603

– Categories: American (New), Bars, Burgers

#14. Small Cheval – Riverside

– Rating: 4.0/5 (181 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 150 N Riverside Plz Chicago, IL 60606

– Categories: Burgers, Fast Food, Cocktail Bars

#13. Windy City Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (368 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1062 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, American (Traditional), Burgers

#12. Jim’s Original

– Rating: 4.0/5 (682 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1250 S Union Ave Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Burgers, Sandwiches

#11. Small Cheval – Old Town

– Rating: 4.0/5 (350 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: Burgers

#10. Jimmy’s Gyros & Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (99 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 20 E Adams St Chicago, IL 60603

– Categories: Greek, Fast Food, Burgers

#9. Jubilee Juice & Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (540 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 140 N Halsted St Chicago, IL 60661

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Burgers, Seafood

#8. Cracked on Milwaukee

– Rating: 4.5/5 (211 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1359 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Coffee & Tea, Burgers

#7. Express Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (94 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1260 S Union Ave Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Burgers, Polish

#6. Brass Tack

– Rating: 4.5/5 (259 reviews)

– Price: $$$

– Adress: 11 E Walton St Chicago, IL 60611

– Categories: Wine Bars, Cocktail Bars, Burgers

#5. Al’s Beef

– Rating: 4.5/5 (137 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 548 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60654

– Categories: Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Burgers

#4. Memo’s Hot Dogs

– Rating: 4.5/5 (53 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1447 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Burgers, Fast Food

#3. Burger Alley Chicago

– Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)

– Adress: 829 S Wabash Ave Chicago, IL 60605

– Categories: Burgers, Desserts, Sandwiches

#2. Devil Dawgs

– Rating: 4.5/5 (45 reviews)

– Adress: 804 N Rush St Chicago, IL 60611

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Burgers, Fast Food

#1. Lawn Restaurant – Hamburger

– Rating: 4.5/5 (115 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1141 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622

– Categories: Cheesesteaks, Burgers, Bars

