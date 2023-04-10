Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

#29. Chengdu Impression

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2545 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-2307

#28. Potsticker House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3139 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60608-6601

#27. Hing Kee Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2140 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1514

#26. House of Wah Sun

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4319 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60618-1711

#25. Golden Bull Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 242 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616-1914

#24. Cai

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2100 S Archer Ave 2nd Flr, Chicago, IL 60616-1514

#23. MingHin Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1234 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605-2596

#22. Dolo Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2222 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1912

#21. Lao Sze Chuan Restaurant Uptown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4832 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640-3604

#20. Chiu Quon Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2253 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2016

#19. Go 4 Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 212 W 23rd St, Chicago, IL 60616-1904

#18. Chi Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2160A S Archer Ave Chinatown Shopping Center, Chicago, IL 60616-1514

#17. Mccb

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2138 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1514

#16. Lao Sze Chuan

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2172 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1514

#15. Sun Wah BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5039 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640-3005

#14. Ken Kee Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2129 S China Pl Ste A, Chicago, IL 60616-1536

#13. Phoenix Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2131 S Archer Ave Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60616-1809

#12. Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2002 S Wentworth Ave Ste 103, Chicago, IL 60616-2024

#11. Happy Lamb Hot Pot, Chicago

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2342 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2015

#10. Joy Yee Noodles

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2159 S China Pl, Chicago, IL 60616-1536

#9. Emperor’s Choice

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2238 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2016

#8. Lao Sze Chuan

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-6982

#7. Moon Palace Express

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 216 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616-1914

#6. Triple Crown Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2217 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2168

#5. Ming Hin Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 333 E Benton Pl Suite #300, Chicago, IL 60601-7412

#4. Big Bowl

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (872 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 60 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-2702

#3. Duck Duck Goat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 857 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1318

#2. MingHin Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (456 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2168 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1514

#1. Shanghai Terrace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611-2508

