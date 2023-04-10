Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.
However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.
#29. Chengdu Impression
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2545 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-2307
#28. Potsticker House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3139 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60608-6601
#27. Hing Kee Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 2140 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1514
#26. House of Wah Sun
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4319 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60618-1711
#25. Golden Bull Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 242 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616-1914
#24. Cai
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2100 S Archer Ave 2nd Flr, Chicago, IL 60616-1514
#23. MingHin Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1234 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605-2596
#22. Dolo Restaurant & Bar
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2222 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1912
#21. Lao Sze Chuan Restaurant Uptown
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4832 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640-3604
#20. Chiu Quon Bakery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 2253 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2016
#19. Go 4 Food
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 212 W 23rd St, Chicago, IL 60616-1904
#18. Chi Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 2160A S Archer Ave Chinatown Shopping Center, Chicago, IL 60616-1514
#17. Mccb
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2138 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1514
#16. Lao Sze Chuan
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2172 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1514
#15. Sun Wah BBQ
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5039 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640-3005
#14. Ken Kee Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 2129 S China Pl Ste A, Chicago, IL 60616-1536
#13. Phoenix Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2131 S Archer Ave Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60616-1809
#12. Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2002 S Wentworth Ave Ste 103, Chicago, IL 60616-2024
#11. Happy Lamb Hot Pot, Chicago
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2342 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2015
#10. Joy Yee Noodles
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2159 S China Pl, Chicago, IL 60616-1536
#9. Emperor’s Choice
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2238 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2016
#8. Lao Sze Chuan
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 520 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-6982
#7. Moon Palace Express
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 216 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616-1914
#6. Triple Crown Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (253 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2217 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2168
#5. Ming Hin Cuisine
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 333 E Benton Pl Suite #300, Chicago, IL 60601-7412
#4. Big Bowl
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (872 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 60 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-2702
#3. Duck Duck Goat
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 857 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1318
#2. MingHin Cuisine
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (456 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2168 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1514
#1. Shanghai Terrace
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611-2508
