Barbecue is one of America’s favorite cuisines. But it’s also the one we like to most like to argue about. (Getty Images)

Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#20. Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1392 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2002 S Wentworth Ave Ste 103 Chicago, IL 60616

– Categories: Barbecue, Dim Sum

#19. Jay’s Backyard BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (32 reviews)

– Address: 5604 W Division Chicago, IL 60651

– Categories: Barbecue

#18. City’s Edge Chicago

– Rating: 4.5/5 (127 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5310 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60646

– Categories: Barbecue, American (New), Cocktail Bars

#17. bb.q Chicken – Chinatown

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2026 S Clark St Ste G Chicago, IL 60616

– Categories: Korean, Salad, Barbecue

#16. Smoque BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (4680 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3800 N Pulaski Rd Ste 2 Chicago, IL 60641

– Categories: Barbecue

#15. Green Street Smoked Meats

– Rating: 4.5/5 (2001 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 112 N Green St Chicago, IL 60607

– Categories: Barbecue, Cocktail Bars, Beer Bar

#14. Lucky Dorr

– Rating: 4.5/5 (39 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1101 W Waveland Ave Chicago, IL 60613

– Categories: Beer Bar, Barbecue, Venues & Event Spaces

#13. Kababish – BBQ & Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (79 reviews)

– Address: 1554 N Larrabee St Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: Indian, Pakistani, Barbecue

#12. EL Ideas

– Rating: 4.5/5 (366 reviews)

– Price level: $$$$

– Address: 2419 W 14th St Chicago, IL 60608

– Categories: American (New), Barbecue

#11. Sweet Virginia’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (94 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5131 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60625

– Categories: Barbecue, Breakfast & Brunch, American (Traditional)

#10. New Great Wall BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 2127 S China Pl Chicago, IL 60616

– Categories: Barbecue, Cantonese

#9. KFire Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (120 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2528 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#8. P & S Meats

– Rating: 4.5/5 (28 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 7544 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60631

– Categories: Barbecue, Greek

#7. CFA Clubhouse

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 6122 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60660

– Categories: Pizza, Brazilian, Barbecue

#6. Offset BBQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (198 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1720 N California Ave Chicago, IL 60647

– Categories: Barbecue

#5. North Branch Fried Chicken

– Rating: 5.0/5 (228 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5481 N Northwest Hwy Chicago, IL 60630

– Categories: Barbecue, Chicken Shop, Comfort Food

#4. Mr E Chefs Barbecue

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 4131 N Rockwell St Chicago, IL 60618

– Categories: Barbecue, Caterers

#3. 3 Little Pigs Chi

– Rating: 5.0/5 (246 reviews)

– Address: 831 N Sedgwick Chicago, IL 60610

– Categories: Chinese, Barbecue, Chicken Shop

#2. Goodstuff Eats

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 1359 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622

– Categories: Barbecue, Sandwiches, Burgers

#1. BamBooQue

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 1629 N Halsted St Chicago Il Chicago, IL 60614

– Categories: Barbecue, Asian Fusion

