College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Chicago that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Chicago that don’t require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Carpet installers

– Median annual wage: $70,910

– Median hourly wage: $34.09

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 350 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#49. Roofers

– Median annual wage: $71,190

– Median hourly wage: $34.23

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 4,450 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#48. Carpenters

– Median annual wage: $71,770

– Median hourly wage: $34.51

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 17,880 people (4.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#47. Earth drillers, except oil and gas

– Median annual wage: $72,290

– Median hourly wage: $34.76

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#46. Occupational health and safety technicians

– Median annual wage: $72,700

– Median hourly wage: $34.95

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 890 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#45. Firefighters

– Median annual wage: $74,400

– Median hourly wage: $35.77

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 13,150 people (2.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#44. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $76,230

– Median hourly wage: $36.65

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,160 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#43. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $76,710

– Median hourly wage: $36.88

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 9,540 people (2.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#42. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $77,380

– Median hourly wage: $37.20

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,960 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#41. Fire inspectors and investigators

– Median annual wage: $77,860

– Median hourly wage: $37.43

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 420 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#40. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $78,090

– Median hourly wage: $37.54

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,760 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#39. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $79,790

– Median hourly wage: $38.36

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 11,590 people (2.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#38. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage: $80,080

– Median hourly wage: $38.50

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 2,390 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#37. Plasterers and stucco masons

– Median annual wage: $80,220

– Median hourly wage: $38.57

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 560 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#36. Floor layers, except carpet, wood, and hard tiles

– Median annual wage: $80,450

– Median hourly wage: $38.68

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 1,030 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#35. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $80,800

– Median hourly wage: $38.84

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 3,730 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#34. Gas plant operators

– Median annual wage: $81,870

– Median hourly wage: $39.36

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 500 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#33. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Median annual wage: $82,430

– Median hourly wage: $39.63

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 750 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#32. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

– Median annual wage: $83,210

– Median hourly wage: $40.01

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#31. Postmasters and mail superintendents

– Median annual wage: $84,280

– Median hourly wage: $40.52

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 200 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#30. Cement masons and concrete finishers

– Median annual wage: $84,300

– Median hourly wage: $40.53

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 5,020 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#29. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $84,500

– Median hourly wage: $40.63

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,900 people (0.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#28. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $86,130

– Median hourly wage: $41.41

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 23,530 people (5.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#27. Sheet metal workers

– Median annual wage: $87,950

– Median hourly wage: $42.28

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 3,520 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#26. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

– Median annual wage: $89,940

– Median hourly wage: $43.24

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 330 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#25. Power distributors and dispatchers

– Median annual wage: $92,450

– Median hourly wage: $44.45

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 150 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#24. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

– Median annual wage: $93,130

– Median hourly wage: $44.78

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 110 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#23. Structural iron and steel workers

– Median annual wage: $93,890

– Median hourly wage: $45.14

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,560 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#22. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $94,350

– Median hourly wage: $45.36

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 7,950 people (1.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#21. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

– Median annual wage: $96,260

– Median hourly wage: $46.28

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 590 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#20. Ship engineers

– Median annual wage: $96,310

– Median hourly wage: $46.30

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 170 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#19. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $97,050

– Median hourly wage: $46.66

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 330 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#18. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $97,950

– Median hourly wage: $47.09

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 14,960 people (3.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $98,810

– Median hourly wage: $47.51

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 10,490 people (2.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#16. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $100,560

– Median hourly wage: $48.34

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 11,190 people (2.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#15. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $100,730

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 510 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#14. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $101,710

– Median hourly wage: $48.90

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 7,410 people (1.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#13. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $102,650

– Median hourly wage: $49.35

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,860 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#12. Insulation workers, mechanical

– Median annual wage: $102,840

– Median hourly wage: $49.44

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 520 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#11. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

– Median annual wage: $105,990

– Median hourly wage: $50.96

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 980 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#10. Tapers

– Median annual wage: $106,020

– Median hourly wage: $50.97

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 350 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#9. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage: $106,090

– Median hourly wage: $51.00

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 680 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#8. Boilermakers

– Median annual wage: $107,940

– Median hourly wage: $51.89

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $108,540

– Median hourly wage: $52.18

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,640 people (0.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#6. Pile driver operators

– Median annual wage: $109,010

– Median hourly wage: $52.41

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 30 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#5. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $109,230

– Median hourly wage: $52.51

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 2,570 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#4. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

– Median annual wage: $112,260

– Median hourly wage: $53.97

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 510 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

– Median annual wage: $113,030

– Median hourly wage: $54.34

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 320 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#2. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $124,860

– Median hourly wage: $60.03

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 470 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $130,860

– Median hourly wage: $62.91

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 4,790 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training