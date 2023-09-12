A high school diploma gives graduates a leg up in the workforce, even if they don’t pursue any further education.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that workers over age of 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent earned about 25% more than those without one—$853 a week compared to $682. Diploma holders also faced lower unemployment rates, at 4% in 2022, compared to 5.5% for those who never completed high school.

There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college—for instance, the cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise, increasing by 1% to 4% last year, depending on the institution type. While higher degrees of education typically pave the way for higher earnings, a college degree isn’t necessary for many high-paying jobs. And for many careers, it doesn’t make sense to pay to study for years when there are paid apprenticeship or learn-on-the-job programs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Chicago for those with a high school diploma or equivalent. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. Jobs without available data for annual pay were excluded from this analysis.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay high school graduates the most.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Bus drivers, transit and intercity

– Median annual wage: $63,610

– Median hourly wage: $30.58

– Total employment: 7,780 people (1.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#49. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $63,750

– Median hourly wage: $30.65

– Total employment: 22,180 people (5.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#48. Public safety telecommunicators

– Median annual wage: $63,770

– Median hourly wage: $30.66

– Total employment: 2,090 people (0.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#47. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $64,160

– Median hourly wage: $30.85

– Total employment: 35,390 people (8.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#46. Millwrights

– Median annual wage: $64,440

– Median hourly wage: $30.98

– Total employment: 2,080 people (0.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#45. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage: $64,660

– Median hourly wage: $31.09

– Total employment: 420 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#44. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $65,000

– Median hourly wage: $31.25

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#43. Correctional officers and jailers

– Median annual wage: $65,190

– Median hourly wage: $31.34

– Total employment: 5,470 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#42. Plant and system operators, all other

– Median annual wage: $66,820

– Median hourly wage: $32.13

– Total employment: 60 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#41. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $67,000

– Median hourly wage: $32.21

– Total employment: 7,600 people (1.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#40. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $67,320

– Median hourly wage: $32.37

– Total employment: 13,520 people (3.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#39. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

– Median annual wage: $68,470

– Median hourly wage: $32.92

– Total employment: 2,720 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#38. Bridge and lock tenders

– Median annual wage: $68,520

– Median hourly wage: $32.94

– Total employment: 120 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#37. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

– Median annual wage: $70,290

– Median hourly wage: $33.79

– Total employment: 70 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#36. Carpenters

– Median annual wage: $71,770

– Median hourly wage: $34.51

– Total employment: 17,880 people (4.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#35. Earth drillers, except oil and gas

– Median annual wage: $72,290

– Median hourly wage: $34.76

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#34. Occupational health and safety technicians

– Median annual wage: $72,700

– Median hourly wage: $34.95

– Total employment: 890 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#33. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $76,230

– Median hourly wage: $36.65

– Total employment: 2,160 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#32. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $76,710

– Median hourly wage: $36.88

– Total employment: 9,540 people (2.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#31. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $77,380

– Median hourly wage: $37.20

– Total employment: 1,960 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#30. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $78,090

– Median hourly wage: $37.54

– Total employment: 2,760 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $79,790

– Median hourly wage: $38.36

– Total employment: 11,590 people (2.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#28. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $80,800

– Median hourly wage: $38.84

– Total employment: 3,730 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#27. Gas plant operators

– Median annual wage: $81,870

– Median hourly wage: $39.36

– Total employment: 500 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#26. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Median annual wage: $82,430

– Median hourly wage: $39.63

– Total employment: 750 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#25. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

– Median annual wage: $83,210

– Median hourly wage: $40.01

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#24. Postmasters and mail superintendents

– Median annual wage: $84,280

– Median hourly wage: $40.52

– Total employment: 200 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#23. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $84,500

– Median hourly wage: $40.63

– Total employment: 2,900 people (0.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#22. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $86,130

– Median hourly wage: $41.41

– Total employment: 23,530 people (5.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#21. Sheet metal workers

– Median annual wage: $87,950

– Median hourly wage: $42.28

– Total employment: 3,520 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#20. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

– Median annual wage: $89,940

– Median hourly wage: $43.24

– Total employment: 330 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#19. Power distributors and dispatchers

– Median annual wage: $92,450

– Median hourly wage: $44.45

– Total employment: 150 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#18. Structural iron and steel workers

– Median annual wage: $93,890

– Median hourly wage: $45.14

– Total employment: 2,560 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#17. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $94,350

– Median hourly wage: $45.36

– Total employment: 7,950 people (1.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#16. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $97,050

– Median hourly wage: $46.66

– Total employment: 330 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#15. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $97,950

– Median hourly wage: $47.09

– Total employment: 14,960 people (3.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $98,810

– Median hourly wage: $47.51

– Total employment: 10,490 people (2.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#13. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $100,560

– Median hourly wage: $48.34

– Total employment: 11,190 people (2.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#12. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $101,710

– Median hourly wage: $48.90

– Total employment: 7,410 people (1.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#11. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $102,650

– Median hourly wage: $49.35

– Total employment: 1,860 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#10. Insulation workers, mechanical

– Median annual wage: $102,840

– Median hourly wage: $49.44

– Total employment: 520 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#9. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

– Median annual wage: $105,990

– Median hourly wage: $50.96

– Total employment: 980 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#8. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage: $106,090

– Median hourly wage: $51.00

– Total employment: 680 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#7. Boilermakers

– Median annual wage: $107,940

– Median hourly wage: $51.89

– Total employment: 80 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $108,540

– Median hourly wage: $52.18

– Total employment: 2,640 people (0.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#5. Pile driver operators

– Median annual wage: $109,010

– Median hourly wage: $52.41

– Total employment: 30 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#4. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

– Median annual wage: $112,260

– Median hourly wage: $53.97

– Total employment: 510 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

– Median annual wage: $113,030

– Median hourly wage: $54.34

– Total employment: 320 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#2. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $124,860

– Median hourly wage: $60.03

– Total employment: 470 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $130,860

– Median hourly wage: $62.91

– Total employment: 4,790 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training