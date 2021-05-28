High winds, waves close Chicago beaches to swimming on day of reopen; part of Lakefront Trail closed

CHICAGO — High winds and waves have closed Chicago beaches to swimming Friday, the first day they were supposed to reopen since 2019.

The weather service issued a Beach Hazards Statement, saying swimming conditions will be life-threatening with dangerously high waves, up to 11-feet, and currents along the lakeshore Friday into Saturday.

There is also a Gale Warning for boaters.

Here ya go! The Lakefront Trail is now closed as a precaution due to the high waves.



This video shows yesterday v. today https://t.co/DeZWEsQCp7 pic.twitter.com/2lU9P1R0Hq — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 28, 2021

People are advised to stay away from the shoreline.

Twenty-two Chicago beaches were scheduled to reopen Friday for the first time since September 2019.

According to the city, the Lakefront Trail between Oak and Ohio streets was also closed Friday because of high waves.

NotifyChicago: Due to high waves Chicago Lake Front Trail Ohio to Oak be will closed. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) May 28, 2021