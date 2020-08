CHICAGO — High waves closed portions of Chicago’s lakefront Monday.

People are urged to stay away from Lake Michigan’s shoreline and parts of the lakefront trail is closed.

The city’s Officer of Emergency Management has closed the trail from Oak Street to Ohio Street.

NotifyChicago: Due to High Wave Activity, the Lake Front Trail is closed from Oak St to Ohio St. Seek an alternate route. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 3, 2020





1:45PM: Current #LakeMichigan conditions.



Lakeshore Flood Advisory & Red Flag/Rip Current Hazard continues.



📸 Washington Park Beach, Michigan City. pic.twitter.com/HF6U4eNoOX — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) August 3, 2020

🌊🌊🌊 Big waves for early August are on the way Monday➡️ Tuesday. https://t.co/AsKyLWMUnG — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) August 3, 2020

