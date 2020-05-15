Chicago area receives 4 inches of rain, flooded roads

CHICAGO — Record rainfall of 4 inches or more fell on parts of the Chicago area, causing flash flooding that left some roads impassable and drivers stranded.

More than 4 inches of rain fell at O’Hare International Airport during he 24 hours ending at 5 a.m. Friday.

O’Hare received 3.53 inches (8.97 centimeters) of rain Thursday, making it the wettest May 14 on record in Chicago, the National Weather Service said.

Some roads in the northwest, west and north suburbs and the Chicago North Side remained flooded Friday morning, authorities said.

Some people had to be rescued from the high waters on the roads, and others from flooded basements.

On Chicago’s South Side, a firefighter helped rescue a man out of his vehicle at 47th and Shields, after he attempted to drive through high-standing water.

The entrance to the Dan Ryan at Congress Avenue also saw some flooding in both lanes of the ramp.

Multiple people were rescued from their vehicles on the Edens Expressway after becoming stranded in flooding.

Flooding rescue overnight on the Edens. The Edens is still CLOSED:

IB Cicero to the Kennedy

OB Kennedy to Touhy pic.twitter.com/Ooolnz2elA — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 15, 2020

Drivers hesitated to drive through flood water on Montrose near Lake Shore Drive. Parts of Lake Shore Drive near that area were also flooded.

No injuries have been reported.

