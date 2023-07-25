CHICAGO — Chicagoland could face days of high temperatures, along with poor air quality to close out the week.

Cook County Health Emergency Physician Dr. Michael Schinglbeck encourages people to keep their time outside limited as prolonged exposure to the heat can lead to serious consequences.

“The heat is very challenging my best advice is to listen to your body,” Dr. Schinglbeck said. “When it’s this hot and humid your body’s ability to cool down and you get hypothermic quickly.”

Chicagoland also has been dealing with poor air quality due to the Canadian wildfires.

Dr. Schinglbeck said it’s not a good combination as things can get bad very quickly for people with respiratory issues. He advises people to stay inside in an air conditioned are, drink lots of water, and take breaks if working outside.

Large crowds were cooling off at local pools to beat the intense heat on Tuesday.