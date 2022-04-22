CHICAGO — As prom season approaches, so does the pressure for students to dress the part.

Some Chicago public schools are going out of their way to make sure the fanciest of dresses are more attainable for those most in need.

Students showed up and showed out at Sullivan High School in Rogers Park for a not-so-typical fashion show.

“We all call each other beautiful, so I knew everybody was cheering me up and yelling, clapping,” junior Maria Hernandez said.

That kindness was on full display Friday, with students hitting the runway for a good cause.

Sullivan High School teacher Jody Weiss wanted to help students would acquire the desired attire.

“As long as the students have 85% attendance we are giving them a free prom ticket but then I thought OK now what, what are they gonna wear?”

Weiss later posted on Facebook and collected donated dresses from the West Rogers Park community.

“You do not have to go shopping, you do not have to spend a ton of money, that is our gift to you to have a dress,” Weiss said.

Weiss teamed up with Alejandra Sotelo, Miss Teen Rogers Park who is now a freshman at Loyola University Chicago.

Sotelo and Weiss teamed up to host a pop-up dress “shop” at Lane Tech High School where students can browse through donated dresses.

Prom may still be more than a month away, but everyone has their time to accessorize before the big event.