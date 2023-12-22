High school students helped a local pastor bring Christmas a few days early to two South Side families facing hard times.

Shonnette Ringgold, who is the matriarch of her 16-person family, said she was grateful for the extra holiday help.

Her son, Novajah, was shot and killed outside of their home back in 2017.

“He was caring, he was giving, fun. He would have been all over the place. So it’s mostly for his babies that I do this. So yeah, I know he watching over me because he loved Christmas,” Ringgold said.

Thanks to the help of the community, Ringgold was able to provide a Christmas to remember.

“When I put the word out that I was doing a toy drive, then a young lady reached out to me from Whitney Young High School,” Pastor Donovan Price, who hosted the toy drive said.

Pastor Donovan Price hosted the toy drive and was able to bring the holiday cheer partly thanks to a local high school student who brought her classmates together to help out.

“We started in about November, collecting money and toys and then we started the weekly trips to Target to get toys with my classmates and then we collected them all here today and got it all set up,” Ellie Barthel, who helped put on the drive, said.

Ellie Barthel said she helps run an anti-gun violence club at school called “Students Demand Action,” and they were able to raise around $800 to provide gifts for families, including one who is homeless.

“Well, she was found in an alleged abandoned apartment building trying to live with her seven children. It wasn’t much but it wasn’t abandoned, there was a lot of love in that apartment building,” Price said.

Friday’s event was just one of several Pastor Price hopes to host this holiday season.