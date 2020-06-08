High school grads say they’re not bitter about canceled ceremonies, give celebratory sweets to classmates

NORTHFIELD, Ill. — Graduation may have been canceled for the high school class of 2020, but many are making the best of a difficult situation.

“It was honestly a great year; it did get cut short though which was pretty sad, but I made a lot of lasting memories that will last a lifetime,” Cole Durbrow said.

Durbrow joined other recent graduates of Glenbrook South and New Trier High School Sunday to bring sweets and smiles to their fellow classmates.

“I think graduations and prom and what not were canceled, but celebration itself wasn’t canceled. I had a beautiful time celebrating with my family and friends,” Xariah Chase said.

Sweet Time Café in Northfield helped put together treat bags for the grads, while getting help from area businesses.

The bakery and cafe is adjusting to our new reality itself, gradually reopening with their signature cookes just in time to give out sweet treats for a very special occasion.

While it may not be a traditional ceremony, soon the grads will be able to walk across the stage with their family and friends driving by to cheer them on.