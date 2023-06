CHICAGO — A 14-year-old has been missing from Albany Park since early Saturday morning and is considered high risk, police said.

According to police, Julius Noriega was last seen near the 5000 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the boy is currently taking medication but has failed to take it.

He is described weighing around 120 pounds and being 5 feet and 4 inches tall.

If any information is recovered on his whereabouts, contact detectives at (312) 746-6554.