CHICAGO — For nearly a decade, he put his life on the line, serving some of the city’s most underprivileged neighborhoods as a fire paramedic for the Chicago Fire Department. Now, his fellow firefighters are stepping up to help one of Chicago’s very own as he battles a heart ailment that nearly took his life.

Nick Temen’s story as a Chicago firefighter goes back to 2013, when he first applied to join the department and was put on a waitlist. Two years later, he got the call, joined the academy, and was officially hired full-time as a fire paramedic to work in the Beverly neighborhood.

“Beverly is a really nice neighborhood, pretty slow with not a very high call volume,” Temen said in an interview with WGN News. “So, when I was there for like three-to-four months, my buddies would tell me about shootings going on, delivering babies and all the experience I wasn’t getting [in Beverly].”

When Temen originally sought to become a firefighter, he pursued the career because he wanted to find an outlet that afforded him a fast-paced and exciting lifestyle, separate from his time spent working in real estate.

During his late teens and early twenties, Temen was a college athlete – a 6-foot-5-inch-tall shooting guard at the University of Georgia from 1999-00. Once his college basketball career came to a close, Temen used his college degree to become a realtor, but he missed the excitement DI college athletics provided, and eventually, he became a firefighter to fill the void.

After graduating from the academy and being assigned to Beverly, he said he knew it was the right choice for him, but early on, he always felt he could better serve Chicago where first responders were needed most.

“So, I called [Joel] Wasserman, he was ambulance commander of ambulance 30 and Engine House 129, which is in Auburn Gresham,” Temen said. “Ambulance 30 is stationed at 81st and Ashland and was one of the busiest ambulances in the city.”

After a few conversations back and forth, Wasserman took him under his wing and Temen got the transfer assignment to Ambulance 30.

“I called the big bosses and said, ‘Look, I don’t have any experience, but I want the excitement, can I go into Ambulance 30?’” Temen said. “Three months out of the academy, I was at [ambulance] 30 and I was at 30 for three years and I loved it. It was great.”

After three years in Auburn Gresham, Temen spent another three years in Englewood at Engine House 175, which he said was nicknamed, ‘The House of Bells’ because bells would go off nonstop, sending him and his fellow firefighters out on calls.

“It wasn’t uncommon to go on 20-25 calls in a day,” Temen said of his time in Englewood.

Eventually though, Temen sought another change of scenery that provided the same new and exciting experience he had when he first signed on to work the Auburn Gresham and Englewood neighborhoods.

“One of the [firefighters] I knew in Little Village … he took a job in Lombard,” Temen said. “Once I heard he took a job in Lombard, I saw the opening in Little Village and said, ‘I want to go there and try a new area.’”

Temen cited Little Village’s high call volume and the Cook County Jail being nearby, which offered a different kind of call to respond to from time-to-time, as appealing reasons to take the job in the Southwest Side neighborhood.

While others in the profession usually end up pursuing cushier assignments in lower call volume areas as they gain experience, Temen said the stress didn’t bother him.

He would regularly work 24 hours on shift as a fire paramedic for the CFD, then on his 24 hours off, Temen would pivot back to working in real estate without missing a beat, sometimes working as many as 80 to 100 hours a week.

“My wife and I, we don’t have kids, so we’ve always been about the hustle,” Temen said. “Make as much money as we can so, when we have time off, we can do vacations and new things we enjoy.”

But then one day in April earlier this year, Temen said something changed.

“Back on April 14th, I went to work, and my partner told me I didn’t look good,” Temen said. “I said, ‘What do you mean?’ and she was like, ‘Man, are you sure you’re alright?’ and I said, ‘Yeah I’m fine, I feel great.’”

Temen said they had a call that day to transport a patient to Saint Anthony’s Hospital. His partner said he still didn’t look good after completing the transport so, Temen went through a check-up at Saint Anthony’s and found out that his heart rate was unusually high.

“They had me get checked out at the hospital and [hospital staff] found that my heart rate was 170 beats a minute and I was A-fib,” Temen said. “I had no idea. I couldn’t even feel it.”

A-fib, or atrial fibrillation, is a medical condition where the heart has an arrythmia – an abnormal heartbeat – and someone can have fast and irregular heartbeats from the upper chambers of the heart anywhere as high as 400 beats a minute.

Temen said in hindsight, he had been feeling irregular since testing positive for COVID-19 back around Thanksgiving 2022. He said he has always been someone who works out regularly – doing anything from cardio, to weightlifting and more recently, hot yoga, which turned out to be a precursor to the series of events in early April that led to his A-fib diagnosis.

“I was really new to it at the time so, when I went to hot yoga early on and I walked out real quick,” Temen said.

In Temen’s words, one of the instructors of the class came out to check on him and asked if he was okay, much like how his CFD partner noticed something seemed wrong months later.

“At the time I just thought it was because I wasn’t doing [hot yoga] consistent and I was just exhausted,” Temen said. “And then, I just started not being able to do everyday things, like I would go downstairs to get the laundry basket and as I’m walking back up the stairs with the basket, I’d have to stop and put my hand on the wall because I couldn’t breathe.”

After discovering he had A-fib, Temen went to see a Cardiologist who prescribed him a medication to help deal with the condition. He said he hoped it would help him deal with his irregular heartbeat well enough to the point he could continue working as a firefighter, but things worsened over time.

Temen took on fluid throughout his body, leaving his ankles and lungs swollen, and eventually his wife — who works as a nurse — encouraged him to seek further medical attention.

“I ended up at the [Advocate] Christ ICU where they do all the x-ray and MRI imagery, like the cardio versions,” Temen said. “They were taking good care of me and did all the MRI’s and stuff and they said, you know, this is a major, major arrythmia.”

John Peterson, a fellow firefighter who went through the academy with Temen and ended up being assigned to the same shift as him in April 2015, visited him while he was in the intensive care unit at Advocate Christ.

“We see a lot of bad things,” Peterson said of working for the CFD. “And we were like, man, if they’re shocking your chest to get your heartbeat back to where it’s supposed to be, this is a problem man.”

In the span of a few days, Temen said he went from going to work and working out every day, to being homebound and in need of assistance to do basic tasks as his heartbeat ebbed and flowed.

Now, Temen said he is in limbo, navigating the nuances of disability pay from the city.

“I was told, ‘If you can’t get back by June 14,’ I go on heart and lung [disability], and on heart and lung, you get 65% of your salary,” Temen said.

Temen said that if he were physically injured on the job, he would qualify for injury coverage and workman’s comp, which could pay him up to 75% of his salary while he recovers, but since he was diagnosed at a hospital as a part of a checkup, he doesn’t qualify for that extra 10%.

That’s when Peterson stepped in and organized a GoFundMe page to help cover the rising medical bills Temen’s accumulated from several hospital stints, new prescriptions, and seeing various specialists as he battles his heart condition.

“Let’s say a firefighter’s house burns down or someone gets sick,” Peterson said. “We all kind of throw together a fundraiser and basically pass around the hat and take care of each other.”

Peterson describes Temen as a, “gentle giant” and a “hustler, he’ll work super hard, pick up extra shifts that are offered to him.”

“It’s been a pretty significant income loss for the guy,” Peterson added. “All that stacked on top of … co-pays, prescription drugs, you know, the doctor wants him to take one pill, then insurance says they’re not going to cover it, so he’s paying out-of-pocket on it, it’s all kind of adding up.”

Before it went live on the web, Peterson and Temen talked about setting up the GoFundMe, and in the case of it exceeding the fundraising goal, said any surplus funds raised would go to Ignite The Spirit, the CFD’s charity created to help support families of firefighters who have experienced tragedy.

“We were never like, dude, we’re trying to get a million dollars here,” Peterson said. “Let’s say for whatever reason this [GoFundMe] blows up … [Temen] agreed, if there’s a large surplus, to push it back to them.”

As of Dec. 5, 2023, the GoFundMe page set up by Peterson has raised $10,424 of it’s $15,000 goal.

If you or someone you know would like to donate, the link to the GoFundMe can be found here.