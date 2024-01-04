CHICAGO — Starting this weekend, you can recycle your holiday tree at multiple locations across Chicago.

The city’s annual Holiday Tree Recycling Program will start this Saturday and run through January 21 at 27 citywide locations.

Thousands of trees are mulched through the program. The free mulch is available to residents starting January 8.

The city wants to remind residents to remove all tree decorations before recycling.

The recycling locations are listed below:

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.

Forestry Site*, 900 E. 103rd St.

Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.

Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.

Jackson Park Fieldhouse Parking Lot, off S. Cornell Ave.

Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.

Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

Lincoln Park*, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (East Side of Cannon Dr.)

Margate Park*, 4921 N. Marine Dr.

Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave.

Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

Mt. Greenwood Park*, 3721 W. 111th St.

North Park Village*, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Norwood Park (Service Yard), 5800 N. Avondale Ave.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland Ave.

Warren Park*, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave.

(*free mulch locations)

For more information on the city’s ongoing recycling efforts, go to: www.chicagorecycles.org.