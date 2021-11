It's official! Christmas music returning to Chicago's 93.9 LITE FM this week

CHICAGO — It will begin to sound a lot like Christmas in the Chicago area!

Local radio station 93.9 LITE FM will start playing holiday music around the clock through the holiday season starting Wednesday.

The station says they will make the switch to nonstop Christmas music at 4 p.m.

It's official! Our 21st year as Chicago's Christmas Music Station starts Wednesday at 4pm! 🎄 https://t.co/BuxtKOf4qm pic.twitter.com/zjs1fOO0PP — 93.9 LITE FM (@LITEFMChicago) November 2, 2021

This will be the 21st anniversary that 93.9 LITE FM has kicked off the holiday season with nonstop Christmas music.