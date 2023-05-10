CHICAGO — The Original Rainbow Cone is joining in on Mother’s Day celebrations!

The Chicago staple is offering a free iconic Rainbow Cone with any purchase of $5 or more on Sunday, May 14.

The offer will be available at all locations — excluding Navy Pier, Shedd Aquarium, and Lincoln Park Zoo.

After opening in 1926 in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood, the Rainbow Cone quickly became famous and known as one of the most unique ice cream cones anyone has ever seen.

The famous five-flavor “Rainbow Cone” features chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio, and orange sherbet sliced (not scooped) into a cone. It’s been a Chicago staple now for over 97 years.

For more information, check out rainbowcone.com