Here’s a look inside one school as some students head back to class

CHICAGO — There’s no doubt no matter which district, the start of the 2020 school year looks much different than any of us remember.

For Chicago Archdiocese schools, which have 70,000 students, Queen of the Rosary School is one of just five or six starting Monday.

Even before coming in, the day begins with temperature checks, while hand sanitizer and face masks are required.

“We’re all just trying to pitch in and help out as much as we possibly can,” parent Peter Kokenes said. “We put the utmost confidence in them to take care of our children through the rest of the day.”

For parents like Peter Kokenes, choosing in-person learning for his two kids was an easier decision than for others.

“It’s different and just trying to get the children acclimated to the differences, but I think they’re pretty resilient, they’re doing very well,” Kokenes said.

Last month, Chicago Archdiocese schools posted a video and back-to-school plan with COVID-19 concerns in mind, offering each family in-person and remote learning options.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, of the 232 districts serving 1.1 million students in the Chicago metro area, 55 percent of school districts opted for remote learning only.

Just under 35 percent opted for a blend of in-person and remote learning, and just under 10 percent opted for all in-person classroom learning for the beginning of the school year.

As far as the 240 students at Queen of the Rosary are concerned, about 10 percent or two dozen opted for e-learning only.

“There’s going to be kinks along the way, but everyone’s in the same thing, you’re learning as you go,” parent Pam Pontrelli said.