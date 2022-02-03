Here’s a list of popular Chicago summer events returning this year

CHICAGO — The dates are now set for Chicago’s upcoming spring and summertime events. The festivals will be in-person this year, and many will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Event announced the return of the city’s popular events Thursday.
The Taste of Chicago is returning this year with pop-ups in three neighborhoods, along with a smaller event in Grant Park for. The Air and Water Show, Blues Festival and Jazz Festival will also be returning.
The city announced dates for the following events, which are subject to change as officials monitor the pandemic.
2022 spring/summer citywide events, festivals
- Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, April 3 – Dec. 18
- Chicago City Markets (citywide including Daley Plaza): May – October
- Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street): Saturday, May 28
- Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 28 – Sept. 3
- Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 12 – Aug. 30
- Chicago Gospel Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, June 4
- Chicago Blues Festival (citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, June 9–12
- Taste of Chicago (citywide including Grant Park): Saturdays, June 11, 18 & 25 (neighborhood Taste pop-ups) and Friday – Sunday, July 8–10 (a bite-sized Taste in Grant Park)
- Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, June 20 – Aug. 18
- Chicago SummerDance (citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park — and the SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park): select dates July 6 – Sept. 17
- Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront): Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 20 & 21 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Year of Chicago Dance Showcase (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, Aug. 27
- Chicago Jazz Festival (citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, Sept. 1–4
- Chicago House Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Friday, Sept. 16
- SummerDance Celebration (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Saturday, Sept. 17
- World Music Festival Chicago (citywide): Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 9