Here’s a list of popular Chicago summer events returning this year

CHICAGO — The dates are now set for Chicago’s upcoming spring and summertime events. The festivals will be in-person this year, and many will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Event announced the return of the city’s popular events Thursday.

The Taste of Chicago is returning this year with pop-ups in three neighborhoods, along with a smaller event in Grant Park for. The Air and Water Show, Blues Festival and Jazz Festival will also be returning.

The city announced dates for the following events, which are subject to change as officials monitor the pandemic.

2022 spring/summer citywide events, festivals