CHICAGO — Drivers can expect changes to the construction zone on the Inbound Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) starting this week.

The work zone will move from the left side to the right side between the Edens (I-94) and Webster.

Since March, inbound traffic has been using the two right lanes between the Edens and Ohio and the two express lanes with the work zone in the left lanes.

Starting Tuesday night, the work zone will begin to shift to the right. The shift will take three overnights to complete.

Here’s what drivers can expect:

By 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 26:

IB Kennedy work zone shifts to the right side from Diversey to Webster

By 5 a.m. Thursday, July 27:

IB Kennedy work zone shifts to the right side from Pulaski to Diversey

By 5 a.m. Friday, July 28:

IB Kennedy work zone shifts to the right side from The Edens to Pulaski

Kennedy Express Lanes exit near Diversey reopens

IB Edens traffic shifts between Foster and Montrose

Ramp from Wilson to the IB Kennedy closes for 8 weeks

By 6 a.m. Monday, July 31:

IB Kennedy ramp to Irving Park closes for a week

Fullerton ramp to the IB Kennedy closes for a week

The work zone between Webster and Division will remain unchanged for now, but will shift to the right side in late August.

Construction on the inbound side of the Kennedy is expected to be complete late this Fall, but the overall Kennedy project will continue. Next year, crews will work in the express lanes and in 2025, work moves to the outbound side.

The three year project to rehabilitate 36 bridge structures and the reversible lane system on the Kennedy Expressway costs $150 million.