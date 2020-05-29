Here are the 6 Chicago streets that will close for outdoor dining, recreation

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday plans to shut down some residential streets in Chicago for expanded outdoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first part of the plan involves converting streets — or portions of streets and cross-streets — into expanded outdoor dining areas.

The second part will convert some residential streets to provide additional transportation options and space for outside recreational activities during the stay-at-home order.

“This vision to reimagine some of Chicago’s residential streets and key restaurant corridors allows for increased social distancing and adherence to public health guidance as we begin the gradual reopening of our great city,” Lightfoot said.

The neighborhoods and streets included in the plan are:

Chatham: 75th Street from Calumet Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Lakeview: Broadway from Belmont Avenue to Diversey Parkway

Little Village: 26th Street from Central Park to Harding Avenue

Rush & Division: Rush Street from Oak Street to Cedar Street

Near West Side: Taylor Street from Loomis Street to Ashland Avenue

West Loop: Randolph Street from Expressway no further than Elizabeth Street

After the initial pilot streets have closed, the city said it will evaluate the expanding the program to other areas.

Starting June 1, fully-licensed retail food establishments can submit an application for expanded outdoor dining to temporarily use streets or private property for outdoor dining and drinking until 11 p.m.

The city’s 9 p.m., liquor sales curfew remains in effect at all retail establishments, according to the mayor.

