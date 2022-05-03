SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker, in response to the news that the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade could be struck down, says as long as he’s governor, Illinois will have abortion access and reproductive freedom.

According to a Politico report, a draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The 67-page document, described as an initial draft majority opinion, would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority over abortion access to the states. Penned by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the court’s staunchest conservatives, the opinion concludes by declaring that Roe and the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey have no grounding in the Constitution.

Following the report, Pritzker tweeted: “Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated.”

Illinois is among the states that will continue to provide abortions, even if Roe is struck down.

In 2019, Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act into law. The measure keeps abortions legal despite any Supreme Court decision, which could make Illinois a sanctuary state for those seeking abortions in neighboring states — which all have strict abortion laws.

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

Pritzker and legislators are expected speak on the reported Supreme Court overturning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.