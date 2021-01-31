Heavy winter storm brings 4 to 6 inches of snow across Chicago area, another 2 to 4 inches expected Sunday

The most significant winter storm of the season is still in progress throughout the Chicago area, with high winds and snow expected through Sunday afternoon.

An additional two to four inches of snow is expected in Chicago and its immediate suburbs on Sunday alone, with an additional one to three inches possible throughout the remaining south and west suburbs.

Visibility will still be affected, with winds gusting up to 30 mph contributing to potential blowing snow.

The National Weather Service in Chicago also urges residents to take caution when shoveling, as the heavy, wet snow in this storm has been called ‘heart attack snow’ for being physically taxing and potentially dangerous.

The total expected snowfall including both Saturday night and Sunday’s expected precipitation is anticipated to reach 7 to 11 inches of snow throughout much of the Chicago area.

Here is a look at the updated forecast TOTAL snowfall including last night. Isolated higher values of a foot or so are probable, thanks to lake effect snow contribution today. Be prepared for travel impacts to continue! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/qvKRQzLvE1 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 31, 2021

Travel conditions remain especially hazardous Sunday morning, especially in the suburbs. Transportation officials still urge postponing non-essential travel.

While heavier snow is diminishing, snow covered roads creating hazardous travel continue early this morning. Continuing light-moderate snowfall is aiding in that, as is patchy blowing snow. It will take time for road crews to get ahead through at least mid-morning. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/uTwgXT3ZtA — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 31, 2021

Delays of at least 15 minutes are being reported at both O’Hare Airport and Midway Airport Sunday morning, with 53 and 36 flight cancellations reported respectively.