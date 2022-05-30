CHICAGO — Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, with locals and tourists hitting the beaches and lakes to enjoy the day.

While the day is one of reflection, it’s also a day of relaxation, with many making the most of the 90-degree day. Heavy traffic has been consistent along DuSable Lake Shore Drive as police shut down some of the Lakefront parking areas.

Lincoln Park resident Elizabeth Ficarella said she gladly welcomed the holiday reprieve.

“Probably just have enough beer to feel great and jump in and enjoy the weather while you can,” she said. “Chicago summer is the best. Just got to enjoy it.”

Simone Johnson of Auburn Gresham echoed those sentiments.

“Summertime Chi is the best,” Johnson said.