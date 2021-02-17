Heavy snow causes building, garage collapses in Chicago

CHICAGO — The winter storm brought more snow than some buildings in the Chicago area could handle.

Some roofs are collapsing due to the weight after the significant snowfall. Many buildings are vacant or abandoned, but they will need to be demolished.

Some garages also caved in. A six-car garage on the city’s North Side completely collapsed with multiple vehicles inside. No injuries have been reported.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted out a warning that subzero temps and heavy snow can lead to more roof failures. That could be a major problem for buildings that are near or over 100-years-old — vacant and abandoned properties.

Sadly we can expect more roof failures with the heavy snow load and sub freezing temperatures. The failed buildings so far are mostly structures nearing or over 100 years old and vacant or abandoned. pic.twitter.com/c1JlAppR6s — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 16, 2021

“Do not go up on roofs to clear snow. Let nature take its course and melt naturally,” said Matthew Beaudet, Chicago Building Commissioner.

Another thing to watch out for is potential ice damns forming from your roof. However, the building commissioner doesn’t want you climbing on your roof and theave that to the professionals.

Work crews are busy scraping ice and snow from rooftops to prevent damage.

Nearly 18 inches of snow fell on Midway Airport on Tuesday, and nearly eight inches at O’Hare.