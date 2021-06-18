Heavy rain across Chicago area causing messy morning commute, power outages

CHICAGO — Overnight storms continue across the Chicago area Friday morning, causing a messy commute and power outages.

Heavy rain, winds and lightning moved into the area Thursday night, and are expected to continue throughout the early morning hours.

There are multiple trouble spots on the roads:

NB LSD at North Ave – right lane blocked w/ a tree branch on the road

NB I-65 near Ridge – road sign blew onto the expressway

Just listening to the scanners this morning, hearing multiple spots where trees came down and roads are blocked. Be cautious as you head out! — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 18, 2021

The CTA Yellow Line has been temporarily suspended Friday due to debris on the train tracks.

[Service Suspended] Service on the Yellow Line has been temporarily suspended due to debris on the tracks. Bus shuttles are available between Howard and Dempster-Skokie. More: https://t.co/LPsiAlUnnD — cta (@cta) June 18, 2021

As of 6 a.m. Friday, ComEd reported over 15,000 people were without power.

Hot and humid conditions are expected Friday with isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon, temperatures to reach lower 90s. Scattered thunderstorms continue tonight with mostly cloudy conditions, temperatures in the lower 70s.

Forecast details and more at wgntv.com/weather