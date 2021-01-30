Heaviest snowstorm of the season impacts winter supplies at stores, travel across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Heavy snow is hitting the Chicago area in the most impactful snowstorm this winter, with as much as 11 inches of snow expected by tomorrow afternoon.

Travel conditions have quickly become hazardous on area roadways, with one to two inches of accumulation per hour possible between 6 p.m. and midnight.

For hardware stores, winter supplies have been selling quickly, with salt, sleds and snowblowers selling quickly in a season that has been light on snow.

“We’ve been lucky but yeah, we’re definitely due. Mother Nature hasn’t forgotten about us, she’s coming,” Olson’s Ace Hardware manager Eric Laurean said.

Downtown, snow began to fall and accumulate early this afternoon with significant accumulation affecting travel in Chicago early Saturday evening.

Illinois transportation officials advised against unnecessary travel Saturday evening and Sunday morning, as wind gusts can create potential whiteout conditions.

IDOT has more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to apply salt and treat roads during the storm, and does advise those traveling to allow additional time into their schedule.

Chicago officials have reminded residents that main roadways will be treated and cleared first before residential roads are treated.