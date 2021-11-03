Heather Mack to return to Chicago Wednesday following release from Bali prison

CHICAGO — A woman convicted of helping to kill her mother in Bali and stuff the body into a suitcase was deported to the United States and is expected to return to Chicago Wednesday.

Heather Mack, 26, was released from prison on Friday after serving seven years and two months of a 10-year sentence. Her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, who was also convicted in the killing, was sentenced to 18 years and remains in prison.

Prosecutors say they conspired to split Sheila von Wiese-Mack’s $1.5 million estate.

Wiese-Mack’s badly beaten body was found in a suitcase inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.

There are questions whether or not Heather Mack will face criminal charges for her mother’s death upon her return to the US.