CHICAGO — Heather Mack plans to plead guilty to charges related to the murder of her mother in Bali, Mack’s attorney confirmed to WGN News Thursday.

Mack has been awaiting trial for conspiring to murder her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, of Oak Park. The hearing is set for June 15.

The body of Wiese-Mack was found badly beaten inside the trunk of a taxi parked at a hotel in Bali in August 2014. Mack, who was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant at the time, and her then-21-year-old boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were arrested a day later.

Mack spent seven years in prison in Indonesia before she was deported. She was arrested in 2021 shortly after returning to the the U.S.

In November of 2022, Mack lost custody of her daughter whom she gave birth to while in prision in Indonesia. A Cook County judge ordered that the child be placed with a maternal cousin in Colorado.

Schaefer remains in prison in Indonesia.