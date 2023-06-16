CHICAGO — The woman accused of murdering her mother in Bali is expected to plead guilty Friday.

Heather Mack, 27, was convicted in Indonesia in 2015 of being an accessory to Sheila von Wiese-Mack’s murder with her then-boyfriend in a bid to gain access to a $1.5 million trust fund. Mack, then 18 and pregnant, covered her mother’s mouth in a hotel room while Tommy Schaefer bludgeoned Wiese-Mack with a fruit bowl, prosecutors say.

The body of Wiese-Mack was found badly beaten and stuffed inside a suitcase at an Indonesian resort island.

Mack spent seven years in prison in Indonesia before she was deported. She was arrested at O’Hare Airport in 2021 shortly after returning to the U.S., and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

In November of 2022, Mack lost custody of her daughter whom she gave birth to while in prison in Indonesia. A Cook County judge ordered that the child be placed with a maternal cousin in Colorado.