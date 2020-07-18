Heat Advisory issued as extreme heat enters Chicago area

CHICAGO — Extreme heat has entered the Chicago area.

A Heat Advisory went into effect at noon Saturday for the entire area through 10 p.m. Highs in the middle 90s coupled with stifling levels of humidity will make “real feel” temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees Saturday afternoon.



Limit strenuous outdoor activities and minimize sun exposure. Be sure to stay hydrated and check on elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management, residents will have access to cooling centers, libraries, Chicago Park District splash pads and other options as needed to get relief from high temperatures and humidity through Sunday.

Community Service Centers and Senior Centers are only open during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. However, the Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave will be open through the weekend, according to OEMC.

Cooling areas hours are, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Englewood Center–1140 W. 79th Street

*Garfield Center–10 S. Kedzie Ave. (Will be open on Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19, 9 a.m.–5 p.m as well)

King Center–4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center–845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center–8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center–4312 W. North Ave.

Cooling areas for seniors are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Central West Center–2102 W. Ogden Avenue

Northeast (Levy) Senior Center–2019 W. Lawrence Avenue

Northwest (Copernicus) Senior Center–3160 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Renaissance Court–78 E. Washington Street (Open only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Southeast (Atlas) Senior Center – 1767 E. 79th Street

Southwest Center–6117 S. Kedzie Avenue

Relief in the form of some gusty thunderstorms are possible in Sunday’s predawn hours. Lingering morning clouds behind the line of storms will temper the heat a bit, with highs returning near 90 by Sunday afternoon with a peak heat indices near 100 degrees.

Residents are encouraged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during the extreme heat. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 311.

Additional emergency preparedness information and tips are available on OEMC’s website chicago.gov/OEMC.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.