Judge orders release of full report on Jussie Smollett investigation

CHICAGO A Cook County judge on Monday authorized the release of a report exploring the way Cook County prosecutors and Chicago police handled the Jussie Smollett matter. A Cook County judge will hear from a special prosecutor Monday asking for the release of the full report on the Jussie Smollett investigation.

Attorney Dan Webb filed a motion last week requesting the public release of the nearly 60 page document. A judge sealed the report in August of 2020.

It’s expected to outline the Cook County state’s attorney office’s role in initially dropping charges against Smollett.

Earlier this month, Smollett was found of guilty of disorderly conduct for staging a hate crime on himself in 2019. No sentencing date has been set for Smollett.

The hearing is scheduled to take place before Cook County Judge Michael Toomin at 9:30 a.m. Monday.